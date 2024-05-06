6 May 2024
Neftchi repeated their record

Football
News
6 May 2024 10:38
Neftchi repeated their record

Neftchi conceded 23 goals in away games in the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that this number reached such a high level after the match against Qarabag of the XXXIII round.

The Baku club repeated their record in the 17th match held in an away match.

The most away goals conceded by Neftchi in the history of national championships in one season was recorded in the 2013/14 season. At that time, the capital club released 23 balls as now. That indicator was repeated after 10 years.

Idman.biz

