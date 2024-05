Today, the draw for the first round of the 2024/2025 season of the UEFA Under-17 Championship was made.

Idman.biz reports that the event took place in Nyon, Switzerland.

During the drawing ceremony, the opponents of the Azerbaijan national team were determined. U-17 will compete in the 6th group with Hungary, Greece and Romania.

It should be noted that the final stage of the championship will be held in Albania in 2025 with the participation of 8 teams.

Idman.biz