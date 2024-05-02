Elshad Guliyev: "We have some weaknesses"

"This training camp before the European Championship was very important for us."

Elshad Guliyev, the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team in mini-football, told Idman.biz.

The expert commented on his team winning the gold medal in the competition held in Montenegro. He said that this tournament will be useful for our selection before the European Championship: "The teams we played with were the best in Europe. We played against the last world champion. I believe that the experience of these matches will help us in the continental championship. I didn't want to single anyone out. We gave all players a chance and checked. Overall, the team showed themselves well. We also have some weaknesses. We want to work on it and go to the European Championship with stronger teams."

It should be noted that the European Championship will be held in Bosnia and Herzegovina from June 1 to 9.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz