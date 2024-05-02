PSG returns defeated from Dortmund - VIDEO

The first games of the Champions League semi-finals have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the only match of the day was organized in Germany.

The match took place in Dortmund and Borussia defeated PSG. Fullkrug scored the only goal that decided the fate of the game. Although the Parisians created several scoring opportunities to take the lead after the break, it was not possible to score.

It should be noted that in the other semi-final match, Bayern and Real drew productively - 2:2.

Champions League

Semi-final, first leg,

May 1,

23:00. Borussia Dortmund - PSG - 1:0

Goal: Fullkrug, 36

Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)

Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park

