2 May 2024
EN

PSG returns defeated from Dortmund - VIDEO

Football
News
2 May 2024 09:26
PSG returns defeated from Dortmund - VIDEO

The first games of the Champions League semi-finals have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that the only match of the day was organized in Germany.

The match took place in Dortmund and Borussia defeated PSG. Fullkrug scored the only goal that decided the fate of the game. Although the Parisians created several scoring opportunities to take the lead after the break, it was not possible to score.
It should be noted that in the other semi-final match, Bayern and Real drew productively - 2:2.

Champions League
Semi-final, first leg,
May 1,
23:00. Borussia Dortmund - PSG - 1:0
Goal: Fullkrug, 36
Referee: Anthony Taylor (England)
Dortmund. Signal Iduna Park

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Elshad Guliyev: "We have some weaknesses"
15:35
Football

Elshad Guliyev: "We have some weaknesses"

"The teams we played with were the best in Europe"
Gabala official: "We will be in a waiting position"
14:28
Football

Gabala official: "We will be in a waiting position"

"Therefore, since we are an interested party in this matter, we will wait until the end to make any proposal"
Bayer Rome, Atalanta Marseille trial
12:54
Football

Bayer Rome, Atalanta Marseille trial

Europa League semi-final round will start today
Home test of Big Five clubs
12:28
Football

Home test of Big Five clubs

Two matches will take place in the third-tier European club tournament
The names of the top scorers ahead of Harry Kane have been announced
11:54
Football

The names of the top scorers ahead of Harry Kane have been announced

At least 11 goalscorers were included in the IFFHS table
Exemplary fair play scene in the Azerbaijan Championship: Gurbanov stood out – VIDEO
10:53
Football

Exemplary fair play scene in the Azerbaijan Championship: Gurbanov stood out – VIDEO

The guests did not follow the rules of fair play

Most read

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs
30 April 16:52
Football

Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced
Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper
30 April 10:10
Football

Real's chases Turkish goalkeeper

the Spanish giant is tracking Onuralp Cevikkan
Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position
30 April 15:53
Chess

Shakhriyar declines and Ulviyya maintains her position

FIDE announced the standard top 100 players for April 2024
Giants meet in Munich
30 April 11:30
Football

Giants meet in Munich

The Champions League semi-finals will start today