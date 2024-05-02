For the first time in the season

In the first game of the Champions League semi-finals, Dortmund defeated PSG with the score of 0:1.

Idman.biz reports that this is the first scoreless defeat of the French club in the season.

The representative of Paris experienced the joy of goals in the matches he lost in the 2023/24 season. The defeat in Dortmund is PSG's 5th defeat. The French, who lost 2:3 to Nice in League 1, lost to Newcastle 1:4, Milan 1:2, and Barcelona 2:3 in the Champions League.

It should be noted that the return match between PSG and Borussia will be held on May 7.

Idman.biz