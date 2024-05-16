16 May 2024
Manuel Neuer becomes the 12th of Bundesliga “Club 500+ games” – LIST

16 May 2024 11:12
The players who have played the most games in the Bundesliga have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS announced the list of those who played at least 500 matches in the German championships.

There are 12 players in the table. Manuel Neuer has made last weekend his 500th Bundesliga appearance. But he also has the opportunity to move up the list. The German record belongs to Karl-Heinz Korbel, who was loyal to Frankfurt Eintracht in 1972-91. He played 602 games.

1. Karl-Heinz Korbel - 602
2. Manfred Kaltz - 581
3. Oliver Kahn - 557
4. Klaus Fichtel - 552
5. Mirko Votava - 546
6. Klaus Fischer - 535
7. Eike Immel - 534
8. Willy Neuberger - 520
9. Michael Lamek - 518
10. Ulrich Stein - 512
11. Stefan Reuter - 502
12. Manuel Neuer - 500

