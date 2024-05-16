ANSWER to the complaint of Turan Tovuz from AFFA

The meeting of the AFFA Court of Appeal Arbitration was held.

The appeal of Turan Tovuz was considered in the tribunal. Westerners applied for Roderick Miller, who received a red card in the 90th + 9th minute of the match against Zira in the XXXIII round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

AFFA decided not to grant the appeal. The 4-game suspension and 3,000 AZN fine of the club were upheld by the Disciplinary Committee for aggressive behavior.

It should be noted that the Tovuz club has the right to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal Arbitration to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne (Switzerland).

