Highest-paid MLS players in 2024 announced - LIST

The highest-paid MLS players have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the list is headed by Lionel Messi.

The Inter Miami captain earns 12 million dollars a year. His total income reaches 20 million.

In second place is Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto player gets 15.4 million. The total earnings of Sergio Busquets, Messi's teammate, is 8 million 774 thousand 996 dollars.

1. RW/AM Lionel Messi, Inter Miami: $20.4 million.

2. LW Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto: $15.4 million.

3. DM Sergio Busquets, Inter Miami: $8.7 million.

4. AM Xherdan Shaqiri, Chicago Fire: $8.1 million.

5. AM Sebastian Driussi, Austin: $6.7 million.

6. RW Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto: $6.2 million.

7. AM Emil Forsberg, New York Red Bulls: $6 million

8. CM Hector Herrera, Houston Dynamo: $5.2 million

9. CF/AM Hany Mukhtar, Nashville: $5.2 million

10. AM Carles Gil, New England Revolution: $4.4 million

