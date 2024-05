Kylian Mbappe will miss PSG match against Nice.

Idman.biz reports that the French striker was not included in the order list of the XXXII round of LaLiga.

This meeting will be held on May 15 at the Allianz Riviera. Mbappe announced that he will leave PSG on May 10. He said that he will say goodbye to the club at the end of the season.

It should be noted that Mbappe scored 44 goals and 10 assists in 47 matches of the season.

