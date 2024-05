A ball girl mouthed “Juve merda” before the Fiorentina - Monza match kick off.

Idman.biz reports according to SPORTbible that a head-to-head match held between Fiorentina and Monza.

The girl mouthed “Juve Merda” which means to “Juve sh*t” at the cameras as the players lined up.

It should be noted that the match ended with the score of 2-1 and Fiorentina won.

