World’s highest-paid athletes published – LIST

FORBES has published the world’s highest-paid athletes.

Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old Portuguese soccer star Ronaldo heads the ranking.

He earned an estimated $260 million over the last 12 months.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo. Soccer. $260 M.

2. Jon Rahm. Golf. $218 M.

3. Lionel Messi. Soccer. $135 M.

4. LeBron James. Basketball. $128.2 M.

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Basketball. $111 M.

6. Kylian Mbappé Soccer. $110 M.

7. Neymar. Soccer. $108 M.

8. Karim Benzema. Soccer. $106 M.

9. Stephen Curry. Basketball. $102 M

10. Lamar Jackson. Football. $100.5 M

It should be noted that it has been eight years since Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time.

Idman.biz