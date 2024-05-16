World’s highest-paid athletes published – LIST

FORBES has published the world’s highest-paid athletes.
Idman.biz reports that the 39-year-old Portuguese soccer star Ronaldo heads the ranking.
He earned an estimated $260 million over the last 12 months.
1. Cristiano Ronaldo. Soccer. $260 M.
2. Jon Rahm. Golf. $218 M.
3. Lionel Messi. Soccer. $135 M.
4. LeBron James. Basketball. $128.2 M.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo. Basketball. $111 M.
6. Kylian Mbappé Soccer. $110 M.
7. Neymar. Soccer. $108 M.
8. Karim Benzema. Soccer. $106 M.
9. Stephen Curry. Basketball. $102 M
10. Lamar Jackson. Football. $100.5 M
It should be noted that it has been eight years since Cristiano Ronaldo became the world’s highest-paid athlete for the first time.
Idman.biz