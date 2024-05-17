Rovshan Najaf met with Aleksander Ceferin

AFFA president Rovshan Najaf met with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of AFFA.

The meeting was held in Bangkok, the capital of Thailand. In the meeting held before the 74th Congress of FIFA, issues of mutual cooperation between UEFA and AFFA were discussed, ideas were exchanged about the projects implemented in Azerbaijan with the support of the continental football body. The parties expressed confidence that effective and useful cooperation will continue in the future.

Idman.biz