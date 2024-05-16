EURO-2024: Germany Squad 2024-2025

The squad of the German national team for EURO-2024 has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the head coach of the national team, Julian Nagelsmann, has identified the players he will trust in the tournament.

There are 27 players in the Bundesteam. 26 of them will remain in the final list.

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Manuel Neuer (Bavaria), Alexander Nubel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona, Spain);

Defenders: Waldemar Anton, Maximilian Mittelstadt (both Stuttgart), Joshua Kimmich (Bavaria), Benjamin Henrichs, David Raum (both Leipzig), Robin Koch (Eintracht), Antonio Rudiger (Real, Spain), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia D), Jonathan Tah (Bayer);

Midfielders: Robert Andrich, Florian Wirts (both Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Fuhrich (Stuttgart), Pascal Gross (Brighton, England), Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona, Spain), Toni Kroos (Real, Spain), Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leroy Sane (all Bayern);

Forwards: Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia D), Kai Havertz (Arsenal, England), Thomas Müller (Bayern), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart).

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz