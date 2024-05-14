Italy plays to maintain their title - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 31 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024. This week we take a look at the teams in Group B. Although the favorite of the "group of death" is Spain, Italy, distinguished by its instability in recent years, is also going to Germany for the championship.

Different Team in Europe and the World

Italian national team is the winner of EURO-2020. "Squadra Azzurri" will try to maintatin the title in Germany. So far, they managed to defend their previous title only once - in 2012. The Apennines, two-time European champions, have played in two finals in the last three competitions. The silver medalist of EURO-2012 advanced to the quarter-final four years later. Moreover, Italy, who took third place in the last two Nations Leagues, proved that they remain among the strongest in Europe. But the national team gives only sadness to its fans at the world championships. After the championship won in 2002, fiascos follow one another. The national team, which failed to get out of the group in WC-2006 and WC-2010, generally watched the next two World Cups on television.



Rough road to Germany

The European champion escaped the threat of being out of the tournament at the last minute. Italy, which lost to England twice in the qualifying round, barely qualified for Germany. The team, which also lost points in the meeting with North Macedonia, surpassed Ukraine in additional indicators in the fight for second place. In the last round, Squadra Azzurri, which was the guest of its main rival, kept the second place by overcoming the task of not losing (0:0).



Team Getting Younger

Italy will participate in the European Championship for the 11th time in the history. The continental champion three years ago experienced a generational change. Luciano Spalletti's team has become much younger. Experienced defenders like Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini are no longer in the squad. Despite this, Squadra Azzurri claims the gold medal. But for this it is necessary to leave the Group of Death. Spain and Croatia are quite dangerous rivals. Unstable Italy can expect the 1st place in the group, as well as a fiasco.



Italian national team matches in the group:

June 15. Italy - Albania

June 20. Spain - Italy

June 24. Croatia - Italy



It should be noted that group B meetings will be held in 6 different cities - Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Helsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz