Yassin Benzia out of the Top-11

The symbolic team of the week consisting of the best Algerian football players has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that during the formation of the team, the performance of the players in the matches held in the last 7 days was taken as a basis.

Not only the main 11, but also 8 players as a reserve team were included in the list. Qarabag player Yassin Benzia was also not left out of attention.

The 30-year-old midfielder stood out for his team's performance in the match with Sumgayit. But Benzia was left out of the best 11.

The player whose game was evaluated with 8.1 points was ranked among the reserve 8 players.

It should be noted that Qarabag lost 0:1 in the trip to Sumgayit.

Idman.biz