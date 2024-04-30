30 April 2024
Gurban Gurbanov left behind the head coaches of German and Italian clubs

30 April 2024 16:52
The new rating list of the world's best head coaches has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the position of the only Azerbaijani coach Gurban Gurbanov, who is among the 500 most powerful experts on the planet, has changed.

The head coach of Qarabag rose to the 134th place in the world ranking. The 52-year-old specialist with 1671 points advanced 4 places. He left behind Markus Gisdol (Samsunspor, Turkiye), Davide Bellardini (Sassuolo, Italy), Pellegrino Matarazzo (Hoffenheim, Germany) and Jess Thorup (Augsburg, Germany).

The Montenegrin head coach of Neftchi Miodrag Bojović is 195th in the list with 1616 points. He retained his position in the previous list.

It should be noted that the table is headed by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola with 2230 points.

