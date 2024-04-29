30 April 2024
Azerbaijan’s prize winner in is disintegrating

29 April 2024 17:40
One of the winners of the current season in the Azerbaijan Championship is in danger of collapse.

Idman.biz reports that Gabala-2, one of the leaders in the Substitutes League, will not be in the next season.

The reason for this is that Gabala takes the last place in the Premier League. If the club is relegated according to the regulations, Gabala-2 will also collapse.

Because substitutes of I League clubs do not play in any competition. Gabala-2 is currently ranked 2nd and is fighting for the championship with Neftchi-2. Both teams secured their place in the top, that is, one of the prizes.

Famil Khalilov's students are suffering. Some members of the team will be able to play in the I League with the main team, while others will disperse to different clubs. It is even possible that some of them will leave football.

True, there is also the option of distributing young talents en masse. But in such a case, the question arises as to how their game practice and development will be.

Maybe if I League clubs are allowed to create B teams and send them to II League, Gabala-2 can be seen in a new tournament and a new face. But for this, both the club management and the PFL management should be interested.

It should be noted that Gabala-2 collected 75 points after 32 games. Neftchi-2 has 77 points.

