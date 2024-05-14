The second of Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen has risen to the second place in the list of goalkeepers who have played the most games in the history of Barcelona.

Idman.biz reports that the German goalkeeper did it in the match against Real Sociedad of the XXXV round of LaLiga.

The match in which his team won 2:0 was Stegen's 410th game in the Catalan club. He reached the legendary Andoni Zubizarreta.

The absolute record belongs to Victor Valdes. He appeared in 535 matches in 2002-14.

It should be noted that the German is behind only Lionel Messi among the internationals in the number of games in the club of the same name in Barcelona. The Argentine played 778 matches.

Idman.biz