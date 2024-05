Assistant coach of Sabah U-16 team, Nabi Nabizade, was suspended for 5 games.

Idman.biz reports that the decision was made by the AFFA Disciplinary Committee.

The driver was disqualified for his actions in the EFA - Sabah U-16 League match. He received a red card for insulting the referees. Because of this, the coach was suspended for 5 games.

Idman.biz