16 May 2024
Concern of Gabala - VIDEO

16 May 2024 11:07
"Football players were also following the press. They were talking about the possibility of staying in the Premier League."

This was said by Sabuhi Safiyarli, the sports director of Gabala, who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

According to the club official, AFFA was in a hurry to announce the decision of the club, which finished last in the Premier League, to be relegated. He said that the possibility of staying in the championship kept the players motivated, it would be fairer to make the decision after 2 weeks. There are important games with Sumgayit. It will be unfair to the other teams. The last place must leave the championship, and we just want and believe that these principles, sports principles, and justice will always be protected, because for a long time, these principles were not protected If we look at the league, 4-5 clubs directly started fighting in the Azerbaijan Championship. They did not play in lower leagues. But we have no objection to this decision. We would appreciate it if there was a compromise. There is nothing to be mad about."

It should be noted that Gabala will face Araz-Nakhchivan at home on May 19 and Sumgayit on May 25 in the last 2 games.

