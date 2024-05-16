AFFA warning for Zira – REASON

AFFA Disciplinary Committee held a meeting.

According to Idman.biz, the meeting discussed what happened in the XXXIV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League and made relevant decisions.

Kapaz player Shakir Seyidov, who received a red card for a serious rule violation in the match with Neftchi, was suspended for 2 games. This means that the season is over for the player. Ganja club was fined 1500 manats.

In the 89th minute of the Zira - Qarabag match, the fans of the home team shouted insults at the referees, and for the first time in the current season, the representative of Baku was warned.

Qarabag, whose 4 players received yellow cards, was fined 700 manats.

The guests were fined 800 AZN for entering the pitch after the match between Sumgayit and Sabail.

