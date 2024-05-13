Favorite in the 'Group of Death'- PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany. The 24 strongest national teams of the continent will compete in the 17th European Championship. There are 32 days left until the start of the competition, which will last from June 14 to July 14.

Idman.biz continues the presentation of the participants of EURO-2024. This week we take a look at the teams in Group B. The main favorite of the "group of death" is Spain.

‘La Furia Roja’

The Spanish national team will participate in the European Championship for the 12th time. The three-time continental champions, the Pyrenees, are joint record holders with Germany in the number of titles. But ‘La Furia Roja’ (The Red Fury) went down in the history of the competition by achieving what no one else could. Spain is the only team to have won the championship twice in a row. The winner of EURO-2008 and EURO-2012 defended their title in the best period of their history. A representative of that "golden generation" - 38-year-old Jesus Navas - is one of the candidates for the squad to be taken to Germany.

Difficult Start, Easy Finish

The Spanish national team finished the qualifying stage as expected as the group winner. It was already clear that Norway and Scotland would not be able to seriously resist Luis de la Fuente's men. True, the visit to Scotland in the II round resulted in an unexpected defeat. But this was Spain's first and last point loss. The team that won 7 wins got a ticket to Germany as the 1st of group A.

Favorite with no Scorer

Spain which has been among the favorites in all the competitions they have participated in for several years, will go to EURO-2024 in pursuit of the title. True, there were not a few who thought that the team would weaken after the generational change. But the Red Fury, which is the strongest in Europe by winning the last Nations League, is ambitious to repeat the same success in Germany. The fact that Spain, which has almost no problems with the selection of players, fell in the group stage with Italy and Croatia does not scare the Pyrenees. The team is the favorite not only in the group, but also in EURO-2024. The only problem of the Spaniards is that they have not had a striking foot for many years. Neither Alvaro Morata nor the others are useful as a true centre-forward. But the Spaniards are used to winning victories without a striker with hegemony in the midfield.

The matches of the Spanish national team in the group:

June 15. Spain - Croatia

June 20. Spain - Italy

June 24. Albania - Spain

It should be noted that group B meetings will be held in 6 different cities - Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Gelsenkirchen, Düsseldorf and Leipzig.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz