16 May 2024
EN

International Sabah player finished the season

Football
News
16 May 2024 12:24
Sabah player Davit Volkovi finished the season.

Idman.biz reports that the Georgian international will miss the last two rounds due to suspension.

The AFFA Disciplinary Committee made the decision on this. The institution made a decision regarding the football player who received a red card for aggressive behavior in the 65th minute of the match between Gabala and Sabah of the XXXIV round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Volkovi was suspended for 4 games, 2 of which were conditional. Sabah was fined 3000 manats. The trial period is set for 3 months.

Idman.biz

