Destiny Udogie, the player of the Italian national team, will not participate in EURO-2024.

Idman.biz reports that it was caused by the defender's injury.

The 21-year-old Tottenham player has already undergone an operation. He will be able to return to the fields in July.

It should be noted that EURO-2024 will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14.

