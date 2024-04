Hearing into Manchester City's 115 charges will take place in the near future.

Idman.biz reports that the Premier League have confirmed that Manchester City’s financial fair play case will be heard soon.

A conclusive hearing into Pep Guardiola's team's accusations has yet to be scheduled, but Richard Masters has provided a likely date.

It should be noted that the Blues’ could win their sixth title in seven seasons and fourth in a row if they can overtake Arsenal at the summit.

