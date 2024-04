Romário signed for América-RJ.

Idman.biz reports that the 58 years old is president and player in his childhood club at the same time.

He responded the question about the advantages of this situation:” I play whenever I want, I leave whenever I want, if the coach doesn't like it, I fire him, if a player doesn't pass the ball to me, I fine him”

It should be noted that Romario's son Romarinho also plays for America.

Idman.biz