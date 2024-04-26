Uzbek coach: "Azerbaijan plays better now"

"It was a tough match with Azerbaijan. Especially after the first goal, we lost our game."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Islom Ismoilov, the head coach of the U-17 national team of Uzbekistan.

The specialist expressed his opinion about the game of the UEFA Development tournament with Azerbaijan: "However, in the second half, the players showed the football we wanted. We met this opponent last year as well. Azerbaijan plays better now. The opponent is playing good, beautiful football. We always ask players to press. Our philosophy is attacking football. It doesn't matter to us if we score a goal in the first or the last minute."

It should be noted that the Uzbekistan national team scored in the 4th and 89th minutes of the match.

