26 April 2024
EN

Uzbek coach: "Azerbaijan plays better now"

Football
News
26 April 2024 09:51
Uzbek coach: "Azerbaijan plays better now"

"It was a tough match with Azerbaijan. Especially after the first goal, we lost our game."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Islom Ismoilov, the head coach of the U-17 national team of Uzbekistan.

The specialist expressed his opinion about the game of the UEFA Development tournament with Azerbaijan: "However, in the second half, the players showed the football we wanted. We met this opponent last year as well. Azerbaijan plays better now. The opponent is playing good, beautiful football. We always ask players to press. Our philosophy is attacking football. It doesn't matter to us if we score a goal in the first or the last minute."

It should be noted that the Uzbekistan national team scored in the 4th and 89th minutes of the match.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan coach: "It would be wrong not to react to the 0:4 defeat"
09:45
Football

Azerbaijan coach: "It would be wrong not to react to the 0:4 defeat"

"We will prepare for the next match"
Second defeat in Minsk
25 April 19:12
Football

Second defeat in Minsk

Azerbaijan U-17 football team played their next game
Elchin Mammadov: "No club has qualified yet"
25 April 17:41
Football

Elchin Mammadov: "No club has qualified yet"

"Different clubs applied for each license"
Laporta confirmed: "Xavi will stay in Barcelona"
25 April 16:01
Football

Laporta confirmed: "Xavi will stay in Barcelona"

"He made a statement several times that he thought about leaving the team"
Yunis Huseynov leaves midgame: "I couldn't watch because of my nerves"
25 April 15:11
Football

Yunis Huseynov leaves midgame: "I couldn't watch because of my nerves"

"Yunis Huseynov wants them to win the title and become champions"
Gabala football player underwent an operation
25 April 14:50
Football

Gabala football player underwent an operation

The 27-year-old attacker underwent surgery for a groin hernia in Istanbul

Most read

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
23 April 17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
23 April 11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned
"Novak Djokovic is sacred"
23 April 15:43
Tennis

"Novak Djokovic is sacred"

"Injuries and age impact on every athlete, but not on him"
RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals
25 April 10:02
Football

RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

In both cases, this number was equal to 13