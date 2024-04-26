Azerbaijan coach: "It would be wrong not to react to the 0:4 defeat"

"It is difficult to say anything about the game from now on. It is necessary to watch and analyze the video of the match."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the coach of the Azerbaijan U-17 national team, Alexander Gross.

The coach commented on the 0:2 defeat in the UEFA Development tournament held in Minsk against Uzbekistan: "Right now, we didn't play poorly in the first half. The beginning of the match did not go well, we conceded a goal from a standard situation. Later, we evened the game and even started to outplay the opponent. We created scoring opportunities and missed the episode we should have scored. In the second half, the opponent scored another goal. We will prepare for the next match."

Gross did not deny that the 5 changes in the team were related to the 0:4 loss to Belarus: "The changes in the team were related to both rotation and the result of the last match. We work in youth football and we have to give players a chance to gain practice in international experience. We have to take advantage of all players. It was also a reaction to the result of the last game. It would not be right not to react to the 0:4 defeat."

The assistant of head coach Ilham Yadullayev also touched on the last match against Tajikistan: "The head coach of the Tajikistan national team has changed. They have a new coach. There may have been changes in the game plan. We have time to prepare for the meeting."

It should be noted that our national team will face Tajikistan in the last round of the tournament.

Idman.biz