Gabala football player Ulvi Isgandarov underwent an operation in Turkiye.

Idman.biz reports that the 27-year-old attacker underwent surgery for a groin hernia in Istanbul.

Isgandarov's operation was successful. He is expected to start training with the team in 3-4 weeks.

It should be noted that Ulvi played his last match against Sabah on March 9.



Idman.biz