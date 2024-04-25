RECORD in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-finals

14 goals were scored in the Azerbaijan Cup semi-final stage.

Idman.biz reports that nine goals were scored in the matches between Qarabag and Neftchi (4:0, 4:1), and five goals were scored in the matches between Zira and Gabala (2:1, 2:0).

This is an absolute record in the history of the tournament. So far, the most goals in the semi-finals were scored in the 1994/95 and 2008/09 seasons. In both cases, this number was equal to 13.

The duel between Qarabag and Neftchi is the semi-final, where the repetition of the biggest difference in the history of the tournament was recorded. In the 2021/22 season, Qarabag defeated Gabala with scores of 3:1 and 5:0.

