Mandy's condition has been clarified

The condition of Real’s injured player Ferland Mendy has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports that the left wing defender will also miss the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad.

This match will take place on the weekend. It is expected that the football player who did not participate in the training of my team will be ready for the first game of the semi-final stage of the Champions League. The match against Bayern will be held on April 30.

It should be noted that Ferland's contract with Real will expire in the summer of 2025.

