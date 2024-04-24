24 April 2024
EN

Aysun Seydiyeva: "It is good to support women even after starting a family" - VIDEO

Football
News
24 April 2024 17:26
Aysun Seydiyeva: "It is good to support women even after starting a family" - VIDEO

"When I first joined the national team in 2010, there were more problems than now. Parents did not allow girls to play football."

Neftchi football player Aysun Seydiyeva gave an interview to Idman.biz.

She emphasized that the situation has changed to some extent: "Over the years, both parents and fans began to accept it. Previously, it was very difficult to find a girl for the team. Our head coach Siyasat Asgarov used to go to the regions, stay for weeks, looking for girls who play football. But today, parents themselves try to bring their children. Now the situation has changed relatively. It would be good if they support women even after marriage. We can't find girls, there are very few of them. We don't have enough good players coming from lower age groups. Because our children's football has not developed to that extent. It happens that they start playing football at the age of 13. This is too late. For example, I started when I was six years old."

It should be noted that Seydiyeva also wears the uniform of the national team.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mandy's condition has been clarified
17:40
Football

Mandy's condition has been clarified

The left wing defender will also miss the LaLiga match against Real Sociedad
RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included
16:50
Football

RANKING: Ronaldo is last, Messi is not included

The list of the fastest football players in the world has been announced.

11s before the final - ANALYSIS
15:45
Football

11s before the final - ANALYSIS

Gabala will host Zira and Qarabag will host Neftchi
Farewell at the LaLiga club: After 15 seasons
15:34
Football

Farewell at the LaLiga club: After 15 seasons

The 31-year-old midfielder will leave the Spanish club
Giroud agrees with the MLS
15:02
Football

Giroud agrees with the MLS

The 37-year-old striker will sign a 1.5-year contract
Tabriz Hasanov: "They are completely focused on the cup"
14:00
Football

Tabriz Hasanov: "They are completely focused on the cup"

"I see Qarabag in the final. Gurban Gurbanov's team is capable of winning the cup"

Most read

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
23 April 17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
23 April 11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico