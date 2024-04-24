Aysun Seydiyeva: "It is good to support women even after starting a family" - VIDEO

"When I first joined the national team in 2010, there were more problems than now. Parents did not allow girls to play football."

Neftchi football player Aysun Seydiyeva gave an interview to Idman.biz.

She emphasized that the situation has changed to some extent: "Over the years, both parents and fans began to accept it. Previously, it was very difficult to find a girl for the team. Our head coach Siyasat Asgarov used to go to the regions, stay for weeks, looking for girls who play football. But today, parents themselves try to bring their children. Now the situation has changed relatively. It would be good if they support women even after marriage. We can't find girls, there are very few of them. We don't have enough good players coming from lower age groups. Because our children's football has not developed to that extent. It happens that they start playing football at the age of 13. This is too late. For example, I started when I was six years old."

It should be noted that Seydiyeva also wears the uniform of the national team.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz