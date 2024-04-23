Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

"After becoming a mother, it is a bit difficult to go abroad."

Neftchi player Aysun Seydiyeva said this in an interview to Idman.biz.

According to him, if her husbant Amin Seydiyev is transferred to some foreign club, she can go only with him: "Now I have to think about the child. If Amin gets such an offer from abroad and the club has a women's team, I will play there. However, if an offer comes to me alone, I cannot evaluate it in the current situation. After becoming a mother, I understand my own mother. Indeed, it is very difficult to look after a child, and to do football. But my aunt supports me a lot. She looks after my son during trainings and games."

Seydiyeva also said that she does not intend to change teams in our country: "Since I started my career in "Neftchi", if I stay in Azerbaijan, I will continue here. I will not think about other clubs."

It should be noted that Amin Seydiyev is a football player of the Azerbaijan national team and Sabah.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz