23 April 2024
EN

Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

Football
News
23 April 2024 16:14
Aysun Seydiyeva: "She looks after my son during trainings and games" - VIDEO

"After becoming a mother, it is a bit difficult to go abroad."

Neftchi player Aysun Seydiyeva said this in an interview to Idman.biz.

According to him, if her husbant Amin Seydiyev is transferred to some foreign club, she can go only with him: "Now I have to think about the child. If Amin gets such an offer from abroad and the club has a women's team, I will play there. However, if an offer comes to me alone, I cannot evaluate it in the current situation. After becoming a mother, I understand my own mother. Indeed, it is very difficult to look after a child, and to do football. But my aunt supports me a lot. She looks after my son during trainings and games."

Seydiyeva also said that she does not intend to change teams in our country: "Since I started my career in "Neftchi", if I stay in Azerbaijan, I will continue here. I will not think about other clubs."

It should be noted that Amin Seydiyev is a football player of the Azerbaijan national team and Sabah.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"
17:33
Football

Aslan Karimov: "Neftchi aims to prove themselves"

"Therefore, they will put all their strength into this game"
UEFA's decision on EURO-2024
17:15
Football

UEFA's decision on EURO-2024

Previously, this number was expected to be 23
Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO
15:26
Football

Neftchi player: "When you play football with them, you feel the competition" - VIDEO

"He is a strong competitor this year as well"
Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO
13:08
Football

Aysun Seydiyeva, scorer of 38 goals: "Most boys are not..." - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

"I had an idea, but I'm continuing now"
Premier League club wants the Portuguese
12:07
Football

Premier League club wants the Portuguese

Negotiations with the 39-year-old coach of Sporting have been started
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned

Most read

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
22 April 15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
Barcelona player finished the season
22 April 16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final
11:33
Football

Georgia is a candidate for the Champions League final

But until then, the construction of a new stadium is planned