22 April 2024
EN

The ruthless of Europe: Qarabag and Vikingur

Football
News
22 April 2024 14:51
The ruthless of Europe: Qarabag and Vikingur

Qarabag scored at least 2 goals in all its games in 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Aghdam's team found its way to the opponent's goal more than once in all 13 matches held in the second half of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

This is the joint European record for the streak. Only Vikingur have been as ruthless in their last 13 matches in the Faroe Islands Championship. The third Crvena Zvezda of the Old continent has a streak of 12 matches.

Outside of Europe, however, there are longer streaks. Darul in Malaysia and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia scored 2 or more goals 17 times in a row.

It should be noted that Qarabag scored 2 or more goals in all matches in 2024. In addition to 13 championship matches, Gurban Gurbanov's students, who appeared 3 times in the national cup and 4 times in the European League, have been productive for a total of 20 games.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Cannavaro is back in Serie A
17:44
Football

Cannavaro is back in Serie A

A short-term contract was signed with the 50-year-old specialist
Barcelona player finished the season
16:54
Football

Barcelona player finished the season

The Dutch football player was injured in the first part of El Clasico
Arif Asadov: "This was unexpected for Neftchi"
16:27
Football

Arif Asadov: "This was unexpected for Neftchi"

"The opposing team also made some changes"
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club
The peculiarity of the victory over Neftchi
12:14
Football

The peculiarity of the victory over Neftchi

Zira won its 100th victory in the top division of the Azerbaijan championships
Djurgårdens official clarified the issue of Musa Gurbanli: Is he going?
11:38
Football

Djurgårdens official clarified the issue of Musa Gurbanli: Is he going?

"Moses did not tell us anything about wanting to leave"

Most read

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov
21 April 17:06
Football

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray
Boycott threat in the national cup
20 April 15:56
Football

Boycott threat in the national cup

This was caused by the cancellation of replays from the next season
Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi
15:45
Football

Udinese dismisses Gabriele Cioffi

This was announced by the press service of the club