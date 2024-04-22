The ruthless of Europe: Qarabag and Vikingur

Qarabag scored at least 2 goals in all its games in 2024.

Idman.biz reports that Aghdam's team found its way to the opponent's goal more than once in all 13 matches held in the second half of the season in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

This is the joint European record for the streak. Only Vikingur have been as ruthless in their last 13 matches in the Faroe Islands Championship. The third Crvena Zvezda of the Old continent has a streak of 12 matches.

Outside of Europe, however, there are longer streaks. Darul in Malaysia and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia scored 2 or more goals 17 times in a row.

It should be noted that Qarabag scored 2 or more goals in all matches in 2024. In addition to 13 championship matches, Gurban Gurbanov's students, who appeared 3 times in the national cup and 4 times in the European League, have been productive for a total of 20 games.

Idman.biz