22 April 2024
EN

Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

Football
News
21 April 2024 17:06
Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

Spartak sent an offer to the Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk.

Idman.biz reports that the Moscow club is ready to pay the Turkish specialist an annual salary of 2.5 million euros.

This was reported in the Turkish press. Muscovites offered the coach 2.5 million euros in bonuses. But it was said that Okan Buruk rejected the offer of Spartak. The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray. The contract of Buruk, who won the championship for the Istanbul club last year, will expire at the end of June.

It should be noted that the Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov is also a candidate for the position of head coach at Spartak.

Idman.biz

Related news

Vur Cup: Vikings won and advanced to the playoffs, 16 goals from Landau Lions - PHOTO
21 April 22:35
Azerbaijan football

Vur Cup: Vikings won and advanced to the playoffs, 16 goals from Landau Lions - PHOTO

The games of the third round of the Vur Cup U-19 league organized by AFFA and AMF were held
An unusual score in the Azerbaijan Championship: 38/41 goals scored by one player
21 April 15:44
Football

An unusual score in the Azerbaijan Championship: 38/41 goals scored by one player

A big score was also recorded in the game Sumgayit - Balkhurma (Balakan) of the tour
Mahmud Gurbanov: "Let them prove it with facts" - VIDEO
21 April 14:48
Football

Mahmud Gurbanov: "Let them prove it with facts" - VIDEO

"I don't agree with that..."
Arif Asadov: "I have a negative attitude towards this from the national team aspect"
21 April 12:36
Football

Arif Asadov: "I have a negative attitude towards this from the national team aspect"

"I think that we currently have a shortage of football players"
Two options for Sarri from the Premier League
21 April 11:31
Football

Two options for Sarri from the Premier League

Newcastle and West Ham want to see Sarri in the position of head coach

Mahmud Gurbanov: "I don't believe that this is interesting for Qarabag and Neftchi - VIDEO
20 April 17:36
Football

Mahmud Gurbanov: "I don't believe that this is interesting for Qarabag and Neftchi - VIDEO

"It is good for the clubs of the main I and II League"

Most read

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans
19 April 12:09
Football

Emiliano Martinez silences the Lille fans

Emi Martinez was not sent off despite second yellow card

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”
19 April 15:32
Football

Relationship Contract: “Those who don't comply with this...”

Gabriely Miranda made Endrick sign contract at the start of their relationship
Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO
20 April 12:21
MMA

Mass brawl broke out at the MMA - Armenian athlete was beaten - VIDEO

Security guards are also among the victims...
Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS
19 April 17:29
Football

Champions League: 5th team from them – NEWS

From the next season, 36 teams will compete in the main stage of the tournament instead of 32