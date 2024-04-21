Spartak: Offer to Okan Buruk after Gurban Gurbanov

Spartak sent an offer to the Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk.

Idman.biz reports that the Moscow club is ready to pay the Turkish specialist an annual salary of 2.5 million euros.

This was reported in the Turkish press. Muscovites offered the coach 2.5 million euros in bonuses. But it was said that Okan Buruk rejected the offer of Spartak. The 50-year-old specialist wishes to continue his work at Galatasaray. The contract of Buruk, who won the championship for the Istanbul club last year, will expire at the end of June.

It should be noted that the Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov is also a candidate for the position of head coach at Spartak.

Idman.biz