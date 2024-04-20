21 April 2024
Mahmud Gurbanov: "I don't believe that this is interesting for Qarabag and Neftchi - VIDEO

Football
News
20 April 2024 17:36
Mahmud Gurbanov: "I don't believe that this is interesting for Qarabag and Neftchi - VIDEO

"When I was playing football, there were so many teams that two groups were competing. Over the years, the number has decreased."

This was said by Mahmud Gurbanov, a guest of Idman Bizde.

He said that it is not credible that the number of clubs in the Azerbaijan Championship next season will be more than 12: "Even 12 is good. If the number increases to 18-20, of course, it will be very good. It is unlikely that this will happen soon. Next season there could be 12 clubs. It will depend on the decision of AFFA. The level, infrastructure, and availability of good football players should also be taken into account. It will not be bad if 16 clubs play in 4 groups in the Azerbaijan Cup. But I don't believe that it will be interesting for Qarabag and Neftchi. It is good for the clubs of the main I and II League. I think it is a good option and can be applied. Maybe next year there won't be 12 clubs, we started with 10 teams. Maybe the number of teams will increase over the years. This is good for the development of players, competition and the image of our football. It is necessary to create a team in any of our regions, if possible."

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

