The FA Cup is in danger.

Idman.biz reports that lower league clubs are planning to boycott the tournament.

This was caused by the cancellation of replays from the next season. Lower league clubs used to earn between £40,000 and £55,000 per match, the loss of which has caused serious resentment.

It should be noted that the English Football Association canceled the rule of re-holding of the cup matches that ended in a draw.

Idman.biz