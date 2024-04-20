Bakhtiyar Musayev: "If Rashad Sadygov makes certain adjustments in his work..."

"Rashad Sadygov is an educated coach."

Bakhtiyar Musayev, a former football player of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He commented on Rashad Sadygov's opinion that he can consider if there is an offer from outside the country, especially from Russian and Turkish leagues. According to Musayev, if the Zira head coach is invited, he can do good things: "We have seen many coaches who came to Azerbaijan. Bulent Gorkhmaz, Bojovic, etc. Our coaches are not far behind the foreigners and represent our country well. If Rashad makes some adjustments in his work, he can become a successful coach in some country. Not only Rashad, but also Gurban Gurbanov, if an offer comes from outside the country, I would like him to evaluate it. Yes, even though this is a blow to Qarabag and for Azerbaijani football, it has done a good job on our behalf. With this, he can properly represent our country in top clubs. I would very much like this to happen."

It should be noted that Rashad Sadigov has been coaching Zira since the summer of 2020.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz