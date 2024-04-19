Barcelona returns to Camp Nou has been determined

Barcelona will return to Camp Nou.

According to Idman.biz, the decision was made by the board of directors of the Spanish club.

The LaLiga representative will return to his home arena on December 15. But the capacity of the stadium will be limited to 60 percent. The team was previously scheduled to return to its home stadium on November 29, the club's 125th anniversary.

It should be noted that since 2023, Barcelona will play its home matches at the Olympic Stadium due to the reconstruction works at the Camp Nou.

Idman.biz