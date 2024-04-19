3 cups, 7 countries

After the quarter-final stage of the European Cups, there are 12 contenders for the 3 cups.

Idman.biz reports that these teams represent 7 countries.

Only Belgium and Greece were able to join the Big Five. Germany and Italy continue to fight more than everyone else - with 3 clubs each.

But the Bundesliga clubs make up half of the participants in the Champions League, and the Apennines in the Europa League.

Like these two countries, France can end the season with two cups. One representative of the other three countries remained.

Country CL EL Con.L Total 1 Germany 2 1 - 3 2 France 1 1 - 2 3 Spain 1 - - 1 4 Italy - 2 1 3 5-7 England - - 1 1 Belgium - - 1 1 Greece 1 1

CL-Champions League

EL-Europa League

Con.L- Conference League

Idman.biz