Azerbaijan goalkeeper is injured

The staff of the Azerbaijan national team consisting of U-17 football players has been changed.

Idman.biz reports that this was announced by the press service of AFFA.

Goalkeeper Elbrus Karimov, who was recruited from Spain's Marset Football Academy, was injured during training, so Mehdi Hasanov from Neftchi was invited to the national team instead.

U-17 will have a training camp in Baku from April 16 to 21. The national team will participate in the Development tournament, which will be organized in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, from April 22 to 28.

It should be noted that U-17 will face the teams of Belarus, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan within the tournament.

