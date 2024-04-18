20 April 2024
Champions League RECORDS

18 April 2024 10:27
Champions League RECORDS

The return matches of the Champions League quarter-finals have been concluded.

Idman.biz reports that IFFHS has prepared a statistical report on the last game day of the stage.

Manchester City Vs Real Madrid 1-1 (pen 3-4)

Real Madrid has defeated the current Champions League champions six times in knockout rounds (1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2022, 2024), more than any other team in the competition's history.

Taking into account the European Cup history (1955-1992), Real Madrid has eliminated the European champions ten times; Juventus follows with five such occasions.

Carlo Ancelotti has won 12 of Real Madrid's 14 UCL playoff games (he failed to do so against Juventus in the 2015 semi-finals and Manchester City in the 2023 semi-finals).

Ancelotti and Guardiola are now coaches with the most appearances in the European Cup/Champions League semi-finals (10 for each).
Ancelotti did it once with Juventus (1999), 4 times with Milan (2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007) and now 5 with Real Madrid (2014, 2015, 2022, 2023 and 2024).

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) has scored his 11th consecutive UCL goal in only the playoff stage. He did not score in the Champions League group stage for the last 7 seasons.

This was Real Madrid's eighth extra-time in the UCL; they have played more extra-times than any other side in the competition's history (Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have seven each).

All 6 last cases with extra-time in UCL were successful for “Los Blancos”: they progressed every time.

Bayern - Arsenal - 1:0

Bayern eliminated Arsenal from the playoffs for the 5th time.

Only Real eliminated the same opponent (Bayern) more - 6 times.

Thomas Tuchel became the first German to reach the semi-finals with three clubs (PSG, Chelsea, Bayern).

For the 7th time in the 21st century (2002/03, 2009/10, 2012/13, 2014/15, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2023/24), there will be no English club in the semi-finals.
There were 32 goals in the quarter-finals, which is a new record in the history of the tournament.

