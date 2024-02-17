17 February 2024
Azerbaijan's new record in Europe - ANALYSIS

17 February 2024 17:31
The total number of goals scored by Azerbaijani clubs in the current season of the European Cup has reached 44.

Idman.biz reports that this is a new record in the history of Azerbaijani football.

This indicator was made official in the first match of the Europa League play-offs. Qarabag won 4:2 against Braga on the trip.

Until this match, the number of goals in the current season was equal to 40. The students of Gurban Gurbanov increased this number to 44.

Thus, the record in the 2019/20 season was broken. 4 years ago, Azerbaijani clubs scored 40 goals. If this record was repeated last year, 4 goals in Portugal were enough for a new indicator.

The total number of goals of Azerbaijani clubs by season:

1994/95 - 0
1995/96 - 1
1996/97 - 5
1997/98 - 0
1998/99 - 4
1999/2000 - 6
2000/01 - 9
2001/02 - 1
2004/ 05 - 6
2005/06 - 10
2006/07 - 6
2007/08 - 7
2008/09 - 11
2009/10 - 15
2010/11 - 16
2011/12 - 13
2012/13 - 29
2013/14 - 16
2014/ 15 - 27
2015/16 - 28
2016/17 - 38
2017/18 - 28
2018/19 - 17
2019/20 - 40
2020/21 - 16
2021/22 - 29
2022/23 - 33
2023/24 - 44

It should be noted that Qarabag scored 27 goals in the current season. 9 of them happened in the qualifying stages of the Champions League and 7 of the European League. The other 11 balls were hit in the main rounds. Sabah 8 times, Neftchi 6 times, and Gabala 3 times distinguished our other clubs that played in the qualification.

Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz

