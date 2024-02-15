Sabail Portuguese player: "Juninho will beat Braga in the counter-attack"

Braga is a big team in Portugal.

Sabail Portuguese football player Nuno Pedro told this to Idman.biz.

The 29-year-old midfielder, who played for 4 clubs in his homeland, expressed his opinion about the Braga - Qarabag match that will be held today in the of the Europa League playoffs. According to him, the Portuguese club has improved even more this year: “Playing away against Braga is very difficult. Qarabag should try not to lose in Portugal. I think Braga's weak point is defense, and I believe that Juninho will be able to beat the opponent in the counter attack."

It should be noted that Nuno Pedro has been playing at Sabail since this year. He was remembered for 7 goals in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz