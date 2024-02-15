15 February 2024
Richard Almeida: "I always take to Braga"

"Since I came to Portugal, I always take to Braga. They had a super team of Alan, Lima, Salino, Hugo Viana”

Idman.biz reports that this was said by Qarabag football player Richard Almeida.

The Brazilian-born midfielder made a statement to the Portuguese press before the Europa League play-off game with Braga. Almeida, who played for Gil Vicente in this country before Qarabag, shared his opinion about the opponent: "They passed Benfica and advanced to the final of the Europa League. This is the analogue of Qarabag. But salaries there are higher than here. Braga is stable and chooses players very well according to its philosophy. This club always produces good coaches. Now this position belongs to Arthur George. There is a level game system and very good players."

Richard also talked about the opponent's current squad: "We can talk about Calo, Ricardo Horta, Fonte, Matheus, Banse and Vitor Carvalho, who I like very much, who has great potential. I have known him since he came to Gil Vicente. There are also young players who have moved to Braga in recent years. I predict a good game. I hope that we will show ourselves in a good way to call the stage".

It should be noted that the matches between Braga and Qarabag will be held on February 15 and 22. Today's first match will take place in Portugal.

