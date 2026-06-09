9 June 2026
EN

More than 2,000 youngsters take part in Sabah Academy trials in Baku

Football
News
9 June 2026 17:53
16
More than 2,000 youngsters take part in Sabah Academy trials in Baku

The Baku stage of Sabah FC Academy's talent identification program has officially concluded, attracting more than 2,000 children and teenagers from across the capital.

As reported by İdman.Biz, players born between 2010 and 2019 participated in the large-scale selection process, hoping to earn a place in one of Azerbaijan's leading football academies.

Following several days of evaluation, 120 participants were selected to advance to the next stage of the program. Coaches assessed players based on their technical abilities, physical qualities and overall potential for future development.

The Baku trials were part of a broader nationwide scouting initiative launched by Sabah Academy. Earlier this year, the club also organized selection camps in Zagatala and Gusar as part of its efforts to identify talented young footballers throughout Azerbaijan.

Sabah continues to invest heavily in youth development, with the academy focusing on discovering and nurturing promising players who could eventually progress to the club's professional teams and national youth squads.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

United States denies entry to Africa's top referee ahead of World Cup 2026
16:45
Football

United States denies entry to Africa's top referee ahead of World Cup 2026

Somali official Omar Artan misses historic opportunity to become the first referee from his country to officiate at a FIFA World Cup
Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha
15:06
Football

Saudi clubs prepare major move for Barcelona star Raphinha

Al Hilal and Al Nassr reportedly ready to offer the Brazilian winger a lucrative contract and €80 million transfer fee
Mourinho arrives in Madrid ahead of Real return
13:57
Football

Mourinho arrives in Madrid ahead of Real return

Portuguese coach set for second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu on a three-year deal
Arsenal part ways with head of medical department
10:59
Football

Arsenal part ways with head of medical department

Club reshuffle follows injury-hit season that saw several key players spend lengthy spells on the sidelines
Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

Most read

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez
8 June 18:11
World football

Real Madrid enquire about Atletico striker Julian Alvarez

Argentina forward reportedly valued at around €150 million by city rivals

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga
8 June 15:49
World football

Spanish club placed millions on its own relegation from La Liga

Unnamed side used prediction markets to hedge against potential financial losses from dropping out of Spain's top flight

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule
8 June 16:26
World Cup 2026

World Cup 2026: everything you need to know about the format, innovations and schedule

The upcoming tournament will be the largest and most technologically advanced World Cup in football history

Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament
8 June 10:48
Tennis

Baku hosts international ITF Juniors tournament - PHOTO

Young tennis talents from 14 countries compete in prestigious J60 event in Azerbaijan's capital