More than 2,000 youngsters take part in Sabah Academy trials in Baku

The Baku stage of Sabah FC Academy's talent identification program has officially concluded, attracting more than 2,000 children and teenagers from across the capital.

As reported by İdman.Biz, players born between 2010 and 2019 participated in the large-scale selection process, hoping to earn a place in one of Azerbaijan's leading football academies.

Following several days of evaluation, 120 participants were selected to advance to the next stage of the program. Coaches assessed players based on their technical abilities, physical qualities and overall potential for future development.

The Baku trials were part of a broader nationwide scouting initiative launched by Sabah Academy. Earlier this year, the club also organized selection camps in Zagatala and Gusar as part of its efforts to identify talented young footballers throughout Azerbaijan.

Sabah continues to invest heavily in youth development, with the academy focusing on discovering and nurturing promising players who could eventually progress to the club's professional teams and national youth squads.