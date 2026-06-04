Euro Mini-Football Final: Will Azerbaijan Subdue the "Dark Horse"? – İDMAN.BİZ OVERVIEW

The Azerbaijan national mini-football team, currently world champions, could secure their second consecutive and third overall international title today. Elshad Guliyev’s side will play in the Euro final in Slovakia, where their opponent is the tournament’s "dark horse" – Ukraine.

On their path to the Euro final stage, the Azerbaijani players confidently topped their group after victories over Austria (1–0), Italy (3–0), and France (3–2). In the knockout rounds, they defeated Kazakhstan (3–2) and the Czech Republic (5–2). In the semifinals, they drew in regular time with the reigning European champions Serbia (1–1) and then prevailed in a penalty shootout (3–1).

For Ukraine, this final marks the first in the history of its national mini-football program. The team is already rewriting the country’s sporting history and continues to surprise fans. They were not considered favorites before the tournament began, yet their run to the final has been highly convincing.

In the group stage, Ukraine finished first, beating Belgium (4–0) and Turkey (3–2), and drawing with Serbia (1–1). In the round of 16, they defeated Portugal (3–1), then overcame Georgia (4–0) in the quarterfinals, and beat Hungary – the runner-up of the 2025 Baku World Championship – in the semifinals (5–1).

Notably, both finalists have scored a similar number of goals throughout the tournament: 19 for Azerbaijan and 20 for Ukraine. However, Azerbaijan have conceded eight goals, while Ukraine have conceded five, indicating a more solid defensive record for the Ukrainian side.

Looking at individual statistics, Ukraine’s standout performers include Denys Blank and Mykhailo Hrytsyna (5 goals each), as well as Vadym Ivanov (4 goals). Oleksandr Kolesnykov and Dmytro Sorokin have scored twice each, while Oleksandr Tarasiuk and Andrii Tsopa have one goal apiece.

For Azerbaijan, there is no single standout top scorer in the tournament: five players have scored two goals each – Ramiz Chovdarov, Magomed Khalilov, Revan Kerimov, Isa Atayev, and Eshkin Taghiyev. Hatai Baghirov, Elvin Alizade, Vusal Isayev, and Tamkin Khalilzade have also found the net.

Interestingly, Azerbaijan and Ukraine are not unfamiliar opponents in mini-football. In April 2025, the teams played out a 2–2 draw at the EMF Nations Games, also held in Slovakia.

At the previous European Championship in 2024, Ukraine finished 12th, while Azerbaijan placed fifth. In the European Mini-Football Federation (EMF) rankings, Ukraine sits 11th and Azerbaijan second. Ukraine’s best international achievement prior to this tournament was reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 World Championship.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan appears to be the more experienced and decorated side: top positions in European and world rankings, 2025 world champions, and 2022 European champions. The team has consistently performed at a high level in recent years, while Ukraine is only now making a breakthrough on the big stage.

However, this does not change the key fact: results here and now will decide everything. For Ukraine, this final is a chance to win their first major title.

Azerbaijan are equally motivated. Moreover, Slovakia has already brought them success – it was here in 2022 that they first became European champions. This may give them additional confidence and strength.

The decisive match will kick off at 22:30 Baku time.