4 June 2026
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Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims

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4 June 2026 15:48
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Manchester City could take legal action over Haaland transfer claims

Manchester City are reportedly considering legal action against Real Madrid presidential candidate Enrique Riquelme following claims involving striker Erling Haaland during the election campaign, İdman.Biz reports.

According to The Sun, the Premier League club has objected to Riquelme's use of Haaland's name and image while promoting his candidacy. City have also strongly denied suggestions that the Norwegian forward could be available for a move to the Spanish giants.

Speaking on Spanish television, Riquelme claimed that, if elected president of Real Madrid, he would bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabéu. He also alleged that the striker's contract contains a release clause that could facilitate a transfer. Manchester City have rejected those claims, insisting that no such clause exists and that a deal is not possible.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, and the player's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, also responded to the reports. Both reportedly described Riquelme's comments as "entertaining, but not true", further dismissing speculation surrounding the striker's future.

The story has generated significant attention due to Haaland's status as one of the world's most sought-after footballers. Since joining Manchester City, the Norway international has established himself as one of Europe's most prolific goalscorers and remains a key figure in Pep Guardiola's plans.

Haaland is currently under contract with Manchester City until June 2034. During his campaign, Riquelme publicly displayed a Real Madrid shirt bearing Haaland's name and even pledged to cover the annual membership fees of club members if he failed to deliver on his election promises.

Idman.Biz
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