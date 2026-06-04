4 June 2026
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Jan Diomande admits PSG move would be a dream amid transfer speculation

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4 June 2026 14:37
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Jan Diomande admits PSG move would be a dream amid transfer speculation

RB Leipzig winger Jan Diomande has fuelled speculation over a potential move to Paris Saint-Germain after admitting he would welcome the opportunity to play for the French champions, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to Telefoot, the 19-year-old Ivory Coast international revealed that he has been a PSG supporter since childhood and described the club as one of the biggest in world football.

"PSG are a team I have loved since I was a child. My father supports PSG. As a football fan, I admire this team," Diomande said.

The young winger did not rule out the possibility of joining the Parisian side in the future.

"It would be great for me to come to Paris and play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. French is spoken there, so I don't think adapting would be a problem. Why not?" he added.

Despite the growing transfer rumours, Diomande insisted that his current focus remains on the World Cup and that he will make decisions about his future once the tournament has concluded.

According to media reports, both Liverpool and PSG are monitoring the highly rated attacker. Goal has reported that the French club has intensified talks over a potential transfer, while Leipzig could demand a fee of around €100 million for the player. Diomande remains under contract with the Bundesliga side until 2030.

The Ivorian enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing eight assists in 33 appearances. His performances have made him one of the most sought-after young talents in European football ahead of the summer transfer window.

Idman.Biz
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