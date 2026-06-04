4 June 2026
EN

FIFA to introduce new anti-racism signal at 2026 World Cup

Football
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4 June 2026 14:02
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FIFA to introduce new anti-racism signal at 2026 World Cup

A new anti-racism protocol will be in place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, giving players a clear and immediate way to report discriminatory abuse during matches, İdman.Biz reports.

According to British journalist Henry Winter, footballers who experience racist insults from opponents, spectators or other individuals will be able to signal the referee by crossing their arms in the shape of an "X". The gesture will automatically trigger FIFA's three-step anti-racism procedure.

Under the protocol, the referee will first stop the match and issue a warning through the stadium's public-address system. If racist behaviour continues, the game may be suspended for up to 15 minutes. Should further incidents occur after play resumes, the referee will have the authority to abandon the match altogether.

The measure forms part of FIFA's ongoing efforts to combat discrimination in football. Racism has remained a major issue across the sport in recent years, with players in domestic leagues and international competitions repeatedly subjected to abuse both inside stadiums and online.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be the first edition of the tournament to feature 48 national teams. Organisers hope the new protocol will help create a safer and more inclusive environment for players and supporters throughout the competition.

Idman.Biz
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